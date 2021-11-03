Daniel (Dan) Perotti, LaFollette

Daniel (Dan) Perotti age 60 of LaFollette, TN, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born on October 13, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio. He faithfully attended Willow Brook Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN.

Coming from an Italian family, his lifelong love for cooking (Chef Dan) was well known and appreciated by his longtime customers as well as those traveling through who spent time at Dan and Kay’s Wing’s Café, in Rocky Top, TN. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and he loved spending time with all his family and friends. He loved making others laugh and having a good time.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Kay Francis Spearing, and brother, Gary R. Perotti.

He is survived by: his wife and sweetheart, Kayan M. Perotti; children, Danielle Perotti, Daniel Scott Perotti, Jr., Lexie Perotti, Coby Perotti; father, Robert John Perotti (and wife Norma), brother Robert (Bobby) G. Perotti (and wife Mary), brother David J. Perotti (and wife Kathy), sister Christine (Chrissy) M. Monicchio; and four nieces; step-daughter, Tina M. Phillips (and husband Tim), step-grandchildren, Isaac and Lainey Phillips, step-daughter, Lori J. Campbell (and husband Eric), and step-granddaughter Kyrstan Campbell. Special friends, Tim Smiddy, Brian Ford, Robbie Hunter, Stanley Slover, Joey Stone, and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Pastor Roger Leach officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Campbell Memorial Gardens, in Jacksboro, TN.

