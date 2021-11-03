Crystal Estal Tilley, 37, Rocky Top

Crystal Estal Tilley, age 37 of Rocky Top, passed away suddenly on October 21, 2021, at her home on Huckleberry Lane in Rocky Top. Crystal, better known as Chrissy or Sissy, was born on October 15, 1984, to Jerold and Marsha Phillips Tilley of Rocky Top, Tn. Chrissy knew and loved the Lord, and was baptized as a young girl.

Chrissy is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Finch, mother Marsha Phillips Tilley, grandparents, Lonas and Loma Jean Phillips, and James and Lavada Tilley.



She is survived by her four children, son Stevie Finch Jr, daughters Marsha Chyanne Finch, Angel Finch, Lavana Finch who she loved and cherished dearly, father Jerold Tilley, brothers Lonas and Matthew Tilley, special companion Chris Byrge better known as Pokey, who she loved dearly. Sister in law Annie Mosley, Aunts and Uncles Kenneth Tilley, James Tilley, Debbie Tilley, Sue Withaus, Christine Thurson, Jenny Wilds, Deloris McCoy, Libbie Huckaby, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and several friends who loved her very much. She will be greatly missed. We love you Chrissy and leave you in the hands of the Lord.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at Jones Mortuary from 5 pm to 7 pm, with the funeral beginning at 7 pm. On Friday, November 5th, the family will gather at Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville at 11 am for a graveside service. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

