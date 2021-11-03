Clyde Clemons, Kingston

Clyde Clemons, age 88, of Kingston went home to be with his Savior early Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born June 22, 1933, in Silver Point, Tennessee. Clyde retired after 30 years as a chemical operator at the K-25 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge. He enjoyed attending Potters House Fellowship while his health permitted. Clyde enjoyed woodworking and personally remodeled every house he ever lived in. He enjoyed being outdoors, feeding the birds, and raising a vegetable garden. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy Mae “Shirley” Clemons; parents, Marvin & Martha Clemons; brothers, Glenn, Wynn, and Morris Clemons.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law​ Sharon & Dennis Watkins of Kingston

Grandson​​ Lucas Watkins & wife, Audrey of Kingston

Great-granddaughters​ Emerson, Elizabeth, and Hannah Mae

Special Cousin​� Frances James of McMinnville

Sisters-in-law​​ ​Lois Gatlin of Joliet, Illinois

​​​� Jean Miller of Knoxville

​​​​ Carol Poston of Kansas

A host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family would like to thank the many skilled nurses who cared for Clyde for the past several years and more recently, the hospice nurses and staff.

The family will receive friends 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Kyle Beverly officiating. Interment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Potters House Fellowship or Morrison Hill Christian Church, in memory of Clyde Clemons. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

