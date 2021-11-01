Clifton Hines, Lancing

Mr. Clifton Hines age 82, of Lancing, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Clifton was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Jean Hines, Brothers: Russell & Jackie, and Ernest & Jr. Hines.

Sister: Mary Human

Daughter: Melissa Stout

Parents: Raymond and Lorena Hines.

Brother-In-Law: Ronnie Trout

Surviving are Daughter: Patricia (James) Elder.

Significant other: Glenda Morgan & Family

Brother: Lawrence (Eva) Hines

Sisters: Della Trout, Betty (Ronnie) Ellison, Dena

Brother and sister-in-law: Freddy Kerney and Gail Posey

Grandchildren: Jessica (JR) Goode

Michelle McPherson, Angel Welda, Dakota Stout, Logon Stout

Great Grandchildren: Mackenzie Goode, Andrew Goode, Jeremiah McPherson, Skylar McPherson, Heaven Welda

Nephew: Frank England & Family

Also surviving are several nieces nephews and other family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Russell Jones officiating.

Graveside services with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 149 will be Tuesday 11 am Hines Family Cemetery, Lancing, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Clifton Hines.

