Clifton Hines, Lancing

Mr. Clifton Hines age 82, of Lancing, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Clifton was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Jean Hines, Brothers: Russell & Jackie, and Ernest & Jr. Hines.
Sister: Mary Human
Daughter: Melissa Stout
Parents: Raymond and Lorena Hines.
Brother-In-Law: Ronnie Trout
Surviving are Daughter: Patricia (James) Elder.
Significant other: Glenda Morgan & Family
Brother: Lawrence (Eva) Hines
Sisters: Della Trout, Betty (Ronnie) Ellison, Dena
Brother and sister-in-law: Freddy Kerney and Gail Posey
Grandchildren: Jessica (JR) Goode
Michelle McPherson, Angel Welda, Dakota Stout, Logon Stout
Great Grandchildren: Mackenzie Goode, Andrew Goode, Jeremiah McPherson, Skylar McPherson, Heaven Welda
Nephew: Frank England & Family
Also surviving are several nieces nephews and other family.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Russell Jones officiating.
Graveside services with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 149 will be Tuesday 11 am Hines Family Cemetery, Lancing, TN.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Clifton Hines.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clifton, please visit our floral store.