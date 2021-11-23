Christine Carroll Gaddis, Oliver Springs

Christine Carroll Gaddis, age 93 of Oliver Springs, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at NHC of Oak Ridge. Mrs. Gaddis was born February 22, 1928, in Scott County, Tennessee. She lived in the Devonia Community until her move to Oliver Springs in 1952.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, James Patterson and Francis O. Gaddis;

Parents, Perry Carroll and Kizzie Keathley Carroll; Step-father, Dale Lowe; Brothers, Milford Carroll, Lonzo Carroll, Gilbert Carroll, L.C. Lowe, Clifford Lowe, and Donald Lowe; Sisters, Opal Mcintosh, Pearl Hammons, Ruby Lowe, Wanda Lowe, Beulah Reynolds, and Geraldine Ray; Step-son, Charles Gaddis; great-granddaughter, Rebecca Gilman;

Step-brother, Ernest Gaddis.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Jones Wilson and husband, Ralph of Stephens, Beverly Barboza and husband Gene of Clinton, Shirley Pierce and husband Darryl of Panama City, FL, and Reba Brummitt and husband Eugene of Oliver Springs;

Stepchildren, Sue McCormick, Bernice Beckias, and husband Nick both of Hopkinsville, KY;

Grandchildren, Michelle Davis, Angie Sheffler, Tonya Widener, Tiime Finlaw, Tessa Hazard, Telena Reyes, Brad Gilmore, Christy Shirk, Jamie Gilmore, Sandy Gilmore, and Jason Brummitt;

30 Great-grandchildren and 13 Great-great grandchildren;

And a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 29, 2021, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Victory Baptist Church in Stephens. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Doug Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton, Tennessee.

