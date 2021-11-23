Chris Joseph Caserta Jr, Clinton

Chris Joseph Caserta, Jr., age 65, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on November 20, 2021 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Chris J. Caserta, Jr. was born to the late Chris Joseph Caserta and Dorothy Lucille (Rentschler) Caserta on July 14, 1956 in Marion, Ohio. Chris J. Caserta was an entrepreneur that owned many successful companies such as Able Label in Texas, Market Street Antiques and several H&R franchises in Tennessee. He helped build the antique district that Clinton is known for. He had a special passion for renovating homes which led him to purchasing what is formally known as the historic Eagles building and now known as the Flyingfish Lofts in downtown Marion across from the historical Marion Palace Theater. He had a vision and plan for the building to create a place for gatherings for his large Italian family, friends, and events. He loved to spend time with his five children, grandkids, siblings, nieces and nephews. He was a family man; always making it a priority to host our annual Caserta family Thanksgiving. He enjoyed cruising around in his convertible Corvette. He was a collector of antiques of all kinds; especially clocks.

Chris is survived by his children: Brett A. (Heather) Caserta, Marion, Ohio; Laura M. Caserta of Moore, Oklahoma; Kimberly A. (Paul) Smith of Crosby, Texas; Kristyn E. Caserta (Pratish Shetty) of Framingham, Massachusetts; and Chris J. (Miranda) Caserta, III of (Colorado), ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Chris is also survived by his siblings: Christine (Dave) Bond, Fort Myers, Florida; Doris (Steve) Schwartz, Marion, Ohio; and Doreen (Jay) Mooney, Belton, Missouri, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He is also leaving behind his companion Charlie, a daschund, and two cats named Sherlock and Maple.

Preceding Chris in death were his grandparents, parents, and many aunts and uncles. Special thanks to Tennnova Turkey Creek Medical Center staff, doctors, and nurses; especially nurses Ian, Everett, Chris, Kim, and Kay who shared such exceptional care, kindness, and compassion. In Chris’ final hours, PA Kim mentioned that never in her nursing career, had she seen such love of a family in one room. Also, special thanks to Jones Mortuary for all their help and support during this time.

Services will be held at Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main St, Clinton, TN 37716 at 3pm-5pm from November 23, 2021, followed by a Celebration of Life at 5pm. Jones Mortuary will be live streaming the service on their Facebook Page beginning at 5pm ET. Condolences can be sent to www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Memorials can be referred to Forever Families https://www.foreverfamilies.com in memory of Chris J. Caserta, Jr.

