Charles Hugh Hargis, Kingston (formerly of Oak Ridge

Charles Hugh Hargis, age 77, of Kingston, TN, formerly of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away, Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was a member of Faith Promise Church. For many years, Charles was an active member of the Oak Ridge Amateur Radio Club, transmitting under the callsign K4LF.

Charles was preceded in death by parents, Floyd & Venita Hargis; parents-in-law, Fred & Ethel Brasel; and brother-in-law, Larry Brasel.

Survivors include wife, Gale Hargis; sons, Ryan Hargis, and wife, Judy, and Ross Hargis and wife, Kristi; grandchildren, Amanda Hill and husband, Chris, Joey Hargis, Ben Hargis, Gabriel Hargis, and Hope Hargis; great-granddaughter, Harper Hill; sisters, Virginia Alldridge and husband, Dale, Peggy McGee and husband, Mike, and Julie Luker and husband, Dave; brother-in-law, Tim Brasel, and wife, Mary; sister-in-law, Jewell Brasel; as well as many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Covenant Hospice and The Homecare Company of Tennessee for the excellent care they provided Charles. Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate or 1-800-708-7644.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Dr. Chris Stephens officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Roane Memorial Gardens for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Hugh Hargis please visit our Tribute Store.

