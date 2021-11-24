Buster Ruley Duncan, Dutch Valley

Buster Ruley Duncan, of Dutch Valley community passed away on 11-22-21 at his home.

(He was fondly known as BR.)

He was born Dec. 30, 1950, to late Joe and Laney (Byrge) Duncan of the Frost Bottom community. Later On moving to the Dutch Valley community. From a young age, into adulthood. He worked in the log woods, alongside his dad and brothers. He had worked for several years with Anderson County schools. He also worked for several coal mines in the area, (solid date mining company, Kurt Owens mining, one of his jobs included being a guard for the mines.

He worked as a carpenter’s assistant, In Tenn. & Georgia. When he returned, He worked for Wade Galloway as a mechanic, repairing heavy equipment. He also worked for Dupont Smith salvage yard before becoming disabled.

He attended Anderson County schools. Being a very selfless person, He had compassion for those that were in need, Animals as well as people. He always helped others whenever he could do so. He had a kind and gentle spirit.

Although he never had any kids of his own, He loved his nieces and nephew. They held a special place in his Heart.

They all have fond memories of him playing with them, laughing, and joking around.

He also adored his pets Tank, Little Tank and Miss Judy.

Before his declining health he enjoyed fishing and hunting and coin collecting. He also enjoyed his CB radio which he was known as the apple slicer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Laney (Byrge) Duncan

Brother, Sloane Duncan and wife Donna (Scott) Duncan

Brother, Forston Duncan.

Nephews, Bradley Seiber, and E.J. Duncan and former wife Debbie (Smith).

He is survived by a brother- Tommy Duncan of Clinton

A sister, Christaline Wing, and husband Scott of Oak Ridge.

Nieces and Nephews – Jeff Duncan, Robin Duncan, Melissa Braden, Steven Wayne Duncan, Tommy Lee Duncan, Brian Seiber, Conyia Duncan, Shasta Dawn York, Jessie Duncan, Benjamin, Jonathan, and Joseph Wing.

A childhood friend Charles Bunch. Along with many special family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family request any donations to be made to Jackson Funeral home.

A Funeral service will be held at Friendly Welcome Missionary Baptist Church in Frost Bottom on Saturday, November 27, 2021 and will begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Frost Bottom Cemetery.

To leave a note for B.R.'s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of BUSTER, please visit our floral store.

