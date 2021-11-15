Brian Edward McKamey, Clinton

Brian Edward McKamey, 48, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2021. He accepted Christ as his Savior at a young age. He was born July 1973 to the late Bill and Darlene McKamey. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother Billy McKamey and sister Alma Hatton. Brian’s favorite pastime was watching his daughter play softball.

Brian is survived by his wife Jan and daughter Breeana; brother Terry McKamey and wife Michelle of Clinton; brother-in-law John Hatton of Clinton; nieces Aleisa Schmitt, Amanda Sutton, Brittany Yawn, Skyler Phillips; and nephews Justin McKamey, Greg McKamey, Chad McKamey, and Caden Hatton.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5-7 PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 12:30 PM and go in funeral procession to the Anderson Memorial Garden for a 1 PM graveside. www.holleygamble.com

