Bobby Lee Spurling, Deer Lodge

Bobby Lee Spurling, age 82 years, 3 months, and 12 days, of the Glades community, passed away on November 26, 2021.

He served in the US Army for a short time in 1963.

Bobby is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Lee Spurling, Jr.; his mother, Mabel Spurling; his father, Shirley Spurling; brother, James Spurling and a twin sister, Betty Spurling.

He is survived by two daughters, Denita (Errol) Atkinson of Texarkana, TX and Deborah (Steve) Wilson of The Rock, GA.; one brother, J.D. (Sandra) Spurling; grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany) Mashburn of Blue Ridge, GA; Amanda (Kevin) Lively of Cohutta, GA; Deana (Larry) Cox of Barnsville, GA; Billy Coffey of Indianapolis, IN; J.D. Moore of Barnsville, GA; Andrew (Brooke) Coffey of Dalton, GA; and Joey Spurling of Griffin, GA. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren, the mother of his two daughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom will mourn his passing.

The family will be honoring Bobby’s wish to be cremated

