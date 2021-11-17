Billy Dwain Gunter, Sunbright

Billy Dwain Gunter, age 48, of Sunbright passed away November 16, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was a very special son, brother, and Dad. And enjoyed being a lineman for cable contractors.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Gunter; father, Danny Gunter, and nephew, Roy Young.

He is survived by his sons, Kaleb Gunter and Stacy Phillips; daughter, Rhiannan (Andy) Sammons; grandchildren, Peyton & Noah Sammons; mother & stepfather, Irene (Jerry) Wright; brothers, Jack Gunter and Willie Gunter; sister, Danita Randolph & Gerald Smith; step-brothers, Jason & Michael Wright and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 19, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Herb Judkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Billy Dwain Gunter.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

