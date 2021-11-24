Betty Overton, Clinton

Betty Overton, age 87 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Betty was devout member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and was born April 23, 1934 in Russellville, Kentucky. She was a master gardener and an extraordinary cook. Betty enjoyed spending time and helping with the Wesley House in Knoxville, 39er’s Club of Edgemoor, and The Senior Center of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ester Wilson; brothers, Ray & Gary Wilson; sisters, Carol Meredith & Joyce Miller.

She is survived by son, Mike Overton & wife Tammy of Clinton; daughter, Vickie Kelly; grandchildren, Josh Kelly, Lucas Overton & wife Tiffany, Jennifer Overton, & Wesley Overton; great granddaughter, Jordan Mullins; brothers, Butch Wilson & wife Joni and David Wilson & wife Kathy; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice and Kathy Nicely for the loving care and friendship and given to Betty and her family.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Friday, November 26, 2021 at Edgemoor Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow with Rev. Ricky Miller officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Zion Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

