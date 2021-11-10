Betty Graham, 79

Betty Graham passed away on November 9, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was 79 years old. Betty Gay Graham was born to Lee Henry Barnett and Ruby Nell Barnett in Knoxville, TN, on March 24, 1942. She lived in Knoxville all her life. Betty met her husband J. Bennett Graham at the University of Tennessee. She was proud of her sons, an avid reader, loved playing Scrabble. Betty was very intelligent and an excellent student. She especially loved her dog Belle who recently passed away. She was Baptist by faith and attended First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge.



Betty Gay Graham was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Henry Barnett and Ruby Nell Barnett.

She is survived by her husband, J. Bennett Graham, her sons Garth (Jodi) Graham, Brett (Mary) Graham, her brothers H. Lee Barnett (Mary Ann), Dick Barnett (Barbara Blum-Barnett deceased), and four grandchildren.



A private service will be held prior to cremation. Arrangements are handled by Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty Gay Graham please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

