Bessie Beatrice Shelton, “Beatie,” Clinton

Bessie Beatrice Shelton, “Beatie,” at the age of 80 in Clinton, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Bea was a woman who loved fiercely and would move heaven and earth for those she held dear. This world lost a bright soul in the early hours of November 6th, but her family rests assured that there were celebrations being held in heaven as she walked through those pearly gates. Bea was born on March 8, 1941. She was a long-standing member of Riverview Baptist Church.

Bea is survived by her children: Eugene Shelton and spouse Pamela Shelton of Scotland, Arkansas, Joyce Brooks and spouse Earl Brooks of Clinton, Tennessee, her grandchildren: Frank Shelton III, Samantha Shelton, Jessica Hyder, and Sarah Morris, her great-grandchildren: Olivia Morris and Frankie Jay Shelton, and her brother, sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Bea was preceded in death by her husband Frank Shelton Jr., her parents: Jim and Elsie Henderson, and four siblings: Mary Henderson, Pete Jones, Bobbie Monroe, and Polly Sherrod.

Visitation will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 with funeral services to follow. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Riverview Baptist Church in Claxton, Tennessee at 10:00 am. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

