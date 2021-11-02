Barbara Ann Borum, Kingston

Barbara Ann Borum, age 72, of Kingston passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at her home. She was born on January 24, 1949, in Knoxville. She was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church. She had owned and operated Barbara’s Florist in Kingston for many years, where she worked as a floral designer. Barbara also loved her dogs and animals. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell “Russ” Borum; parents, Dennis Madison & Mary Evelyn Resser Madison; brother, Dennis Madison.

SURVIVORS

Sons James & Joshua Borum of Kingston

Brother Kenneth Madison & wife, Wilma of Maryland

Special Friends Bonnie Cantrell of Rockwood

Cindy Loden of Rockwood

Debbie & Josh Lyles of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Friday, November 5, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel. Interment will follow service at New Midway Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

