Audry Lynn Disney, LaFollette

Audry Lynn Disney, age 68, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away on November 1, 2021. Audry was born on April 27, 1953, in Monroe, MI to the late Frank and Opal Vaughn Ellison. She was a member of Fundamental Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking, spending time with family and friends, and especially loved her furry friends. 

Survivors:

Husband of 29 Years Aubrey “Peanut” Disney of LaFollette

Brother   Terry Ellison of LaFollette

Cousins Elmwood Roush and Wilma of Texas

              Tammy Roush of Maynardville

               Connie Roush of Maynardville

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: To follow visitation on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Russell officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville for an 11:00 AM graveside service. 

