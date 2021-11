Anthony Scott Watson, Rockwood

Anthony Scott Watson, age 57 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 17th, 1964, in Cumberland County. He was preceded in death by his parents: Allan & Anna Belle Watson; Sister; Sheila G. Watson; Brothers: Eddie & Keith Watson; Nephews: Shelton Butler & Michael K. Smith. He is survived by:

Son: Brandon Watson & wife, Valerie Watson

Nephews: Sherrilyn Butler, Brian Sullivan

3 Grandchildren

1 Great Grandchild

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Anthony Scott Watson.

