Annual Oak Ridge Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Dec. 2

Brad Jones 19 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 22, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will hold its Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 2, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion in A.K. Bissell Park.

The tree, a Norway Spruce, was presented by the Oak Ridge Woman’s Club to the City and has become part of a growing community tradition.

The event will kick off at the outdoor, A.K. Bissell Park Pavilion with seasonal music and the Park Board Awards ceremony. There will also be light refreshments provided by Y-12 Federal Credit Union and the Park Board.

Following the program, participants will proceed to the Secret City Commemorative Walk on the east side of the Oak Ridge Public Library parking area for a brief ceremony ending with the tree lighting.

The entire program will take place outside in the park (weather permitting). Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately. In the event of rain, the music program will take place in the Civic Center’s Shep Lauter Room (gymnasium).

For more information, visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at www.orrecparks.org, call (865) 425-3450 for additional information on special events and programs, or email [email protected].

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF STACEY HEATHERLY TO CAPTAIN

Heatherly will serve as Captain over THP’s Knoxville District  NASHVILLE – Commissioner Jeff Long of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: