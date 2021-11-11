Alvin Thompson, Dayton

Mr. Alvin Thompson, age 88, a resident of Dayton, Tennessee passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Rhea Medical Center, Dayton, Tennessee. He was born September 11, 1933, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Thompson was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Spring City, Tennessee, and was the former Owner and Operator of the Amoco Station and Tire Shop in Dayton. He also loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Brian Thompson and Blanche Esther Whittier Thompson; wife, Mary Lands Pelfrey Thompson; and brother, William Whittier.

Survivors include:

Step-Sons: Johnny Reed of Dayton, TN

Tim Reed of Spring City, TN

Jimmy Reed of Crossville, TN

Step-Daughters: Renee Pelfrey Laymance

Demerius Pelfrey Goldberg

Marlene Pelfrey Sherbine

Private family interment will be held at a later date in the Harris Cemetery in the Alloway community of Cumberland County, Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

