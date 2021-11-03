Alan Leonard Smith, 69

Alan Leonard Smith passed away on his 69th birthday, Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Oak Ridge. He was born in Oak Ridge in 1952, the son of the late John Allister Smith & Lois Elizabeth McDonough Smith. Alan graduated from Oak Ridge High School and later attended Roane State Community College. He was employed with Amazon in Cleveland, Tennessee for several years and later joined the laborer’s international union local #818 and retired in 2020. Alan loved his boat and fishing at Melton Hill Lake. He traveled to Panama City Beach for several years where he and his friends enjoyed deep-sea fishing. Alan also loved cooking and tending his small vegetable and flower gardens. He was an avid baseball fan, especially when it came to the Atlanta Braves.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Ann Greer; and brother, Michael Gerald Smith, all of Oak Ridge.

Survivors include two brothers, Bruce Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and Gary Smith and wife, Senah Smith of Rome, Georgia; nephew, Michael John Smith; niece, Amy Greer of Oak Ridge; nephew, Anthony Smith and wife, Jennifer of Belvidere, Illinois; niece, Kristie Finney and husband, David of Jasper, Georgia; and several great-nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, November 5, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Alan will be cremated and his ashes spread in Melton Hill Lake. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alan Leonard Smith please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

