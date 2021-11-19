Katherine Ann Miller, Clinton

Katherine Ann Miller, age 79, of Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord, peacefully and surrounded by her family, Thursday, November 18, 2021. She became a Christian as a child and spent most of her life using her God-given gift of playing the piano in the local church. She was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She and her husband were the owners of Miller’s Restaurant for almost 30 years.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Chuck Miller; parents, Clayton and Leona Hatmaker and daughter-in-law Darlene Miller. She is survived by her sons, Randy (Becky) Miller, Roger Miller, Ricky Miller, and Ronnie (Wendy) Miller; Grandchildren, Brittney (Joe) Riggs, Chris (Ashley) Miller, Caleb (Shea) Miller, Mary Katherine Miller, Logan (Shelby) Miller, Landon Miller, Maggie Miller, Aidan Miller, Aaron Miller; Great-Grandchildren, Konner, Charli, Armin, Paisley, Raylan, Gunnar, Nova Ann, and Harper. She also leaves behind her adopted daughter, Ysland Michelle Baggett; Sister, Pat (Jim) Daugherty; brothers, Gary (Faye) Hatmaker, Gene Hatmaker; special cousins; nieces; nephews, and her beloved dog, Cinnamon.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 21, 2021, between the hours of 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the chapel of Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton. A service will follow officiated by Rev. Ricky Miller and Rev. Robbie Leach. Family and friends will meet Monday, November 22, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Hwy, Clinton for an 11:00 am Interment. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

