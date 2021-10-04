Woman Charged with Alleged Theft

The Roane County Sheriffs Department inmate records of arrests shows that Barbara Leann Hamby was arrested last Friday morning following a charge from the 9th District Attorney Generals office for theft over $10,000 – $59,999 not from a building. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the jail with a bond set for $25,000. Her court date is set for Jan 11th next year. All the details of the reasoning behind her arrest and charges was not available to us by news time.
Tags 9th Judicial District District Attorney General Roane County Roane County Jail theft theft over $10000
