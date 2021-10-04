Woman Charged with Alleged Theft

The Roane County Sheriffs Department inmate records of arrests shows that Barbara Leann Hamby was arrested last Friday morning following a charge from the 9th District Attorney Generals office for theft over $10,000 – $59,999 not from a building. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the jail with a bond set for $25,000. Her court date is set for Jan 11th next year. All the details of the reasoning behind her arrest and charges was not available to us by news time.

