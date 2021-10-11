William Thomas “Bill” Hughes, Wartburg

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Mr. William Thomas “Bill” Hughes, age 60 of Wartburg, formerly of Christiansburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his home. Bill was born in Allentown, PA, and was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a Seabee. He worked at Bechtel in Oak Ridge.


He was preceded in death by his parents: William Thomas and Dorothy Spangenberg Hughes.


He is survived by his wife: Diane Scharl Hughes.

Two sons and a daughter-in-law: Jacob Thomas and Victoria Hughes, and Ian Joseph Hughes all of New Jersey.

One sister and brother-in-law: Rita and Greg Stevens of Pennsylvania.


A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association or to the Brannon-Kreis American Legion Post 149.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bill Hughes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Thomas Hughes, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Judy Alexander, Oak Ridge

Judy Alexander of Oak Ridge “passed on” October 11, 2021. Judy was Oak Ridge’s first woman …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: