William P. Levins, Oak Ridge

William P. Levins, 84, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center after a 2yr courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.



He was born September 7, 1935, in Dorchester, MA, the son of Nicholas Levins and Mildred Chapman Levins.



Mr. Levins was retired from ORNL where he was a chemical engineer.



He was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic church. Prior but even more so in his retirement years, he was out and about helping to care for members of the church that were in need. He was always there to lend a hand, bring Communion, tell a joke, or mow a yard.



He was a member of the Oak Ridge Sportsman Association and enjoyed shooting whenever his health allowed. He was also an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, and bike riding. He also loved being a handyman. No problem was too big.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Nancy T. Levins, March 20, 1997, and also preceded in death by his second wife Eileen Sheahan Levins, March 15, 2018.



He is survived by his son, David Levins, and wife Kimberly, daughter, Terri Dietz, and husband Don; brothers, Thomas Levins, Nicholas Levins and sister, Patricia Fagerberg all of MA and grandchildren, Preston Levins and Kiana Dietz.



A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In keeping with mandatory directives regarding COVID-19, the family will have more services at a later time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 327 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, TN.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Paul Levins please visit our Tribute Store.

