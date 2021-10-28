William James Oliver, Knoxville

William James Oliver took the hand of His Lord and Savior on October 22, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was 53 years old. William James Oliver is from Oak Ridge, Tn, and lived in Knoxville for the past few years. He is Christian by faith. William James Oliver had a love for cars, and working on cars. He liked fishing and BBQ get-togethers with family. He loved karate movies and playing Call of Duty with his sons.



William James Oliver is preceded in death by his parents James William Oliver and Annie Mae Johnson, his brother Calvin Oliver, and his son Tyland Oliver.



William James Oliver is survived by his wife, Deirdre Oliver, his sons Chris Johnson, Joseph Nunez, William Oliver, Cashus Armes, and Mykiel Telcy; his daughters Markela Porter, Nakeya Oliver, Destiny Oliver, Jvona Toomey, and Gracey Armes, his brothers Mitchell Oliver, Aaron (Lucy) Oliver, Michael Glenn, Michael “Big Mike” Oliver, his sisters Belinda Oliver and Christina Oliver, special friend Natalie Woods and her children Nachia Woods and Raheen Lewis, special niece RaKayla Oliver, and Best Friends Scott Stevenson and Anthony Gulley.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021, beginning at 1:00 pm with a Memorial service to start at 2:00 pm in the Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home chapel in Oak Ridge, TN. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

