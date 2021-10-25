William James Oliver, 53

William James Oliver took the hand of His Lord and Savior on October 22, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was 53 years old.


The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021, beginning at 1:00 pm with a Memorial service to start at 2:00 pm in the Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home chapel in Oak Ridge, TN.
