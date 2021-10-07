Welcome Fall 2021 with Smokies Service Days

Join a team of park-loving people for weekend ‘work-togethers’ in the great outdoors of Great Smoky Mountains National Park!  Individuals and groups are invited to sign up for unique volunteer opportunities to help maintain and improve operations at campgrounds, historic structures, and other natural / cultural resources.  Each Smokies Service Day activity offers group- enrichment geared to deepen our experience of the natural world. 

This volunteer program helps complete much needed work across the park and is ideal for families, visitors, scout troops, civic organizations, nature lovers of all kinds, working adults with busy schedules, and those seeking to fulfill community service requirements, including high school and college students.  Each project will provide tasks appropriate for a wide range of ages, though some may have restrictions.  Depending on the project, Smokies Service Days last for 3 to 4 hours on Saturday mornings. Please consult the schedule below. 

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff. Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as directed by the Project Coordinator (safety goggles will be provided when necessary). Volunteers bring their own water and bagged lunches. 

Register by Email: [email protected]   In subject line, enter ‘SSD Registration’.  Indicate the Date and Name of Activity you wish to register for.  Include the number in your group and the age of each volunteer. Your participation will be confirmed via email. 

2021 Project Schedule 

October 16:     Green Thumb Garden – Oconaluftee Visitor Center (NC) 
9:00 am – 12:00 pm; limited to 10 Participants, Ages 12+ 

October 23:    Campground Clean-Up – Smokemont Campground (NC) 
9:00am – 1:00pm;  limited to 12 Participants, Ages 10+ 

October 30:    “The Deep Creep” (Costumed Clean-Up) – Deep Creek Picnic Area (NC) 
10:00 am – 12:00 pm; limited to 25 Participants, All Ages Welcome! 

November 6:  Fire Safety in Daisy Town – Elkmont (TN) 
9:00 am – 12:00 pm; limited to 15 Participants, Ages 15+ 

November 13:  English Ivy Pull (Vegetation Management) – Elkmont (TN) 
9:30 am – 12:30 pm; limited to 20 Participants, Ages 16+ 

November 20:  Park and Partners (Steep Slope Clean-Up) – Maloney Point Overlook (TN) *near Laurel Falls Trailhead 
9:30 am – 12:30 pm; limited to 18 Participants, Ages 13+ 

