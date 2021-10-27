Wanda Lynn O’Kain Jackson, 70

Wanda Lynn O’Kain Jackson, age 70, passed away, October 17, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born, September 15, 1951, in Oak Ridge, to Grady L. O’Kain & Martha A. Ferrell O’Kain. Wanda lived in the Solway Community where she attended Fairview and Karns schools. She moved to Picayune, MS where Wanda graduated high school before returning to Oak Ridge. Wanda graduated from Knoxville State Area Technical Vocational School and started working in the finance department of ORTEC, Inc. She was an accountant and office manager at ORNL Bank in Oak Ridge, Aztec Underground in Loudon, and Sports Industries in Knoxville, just to name a few, before retiring at the age of 65. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she met and married, John Russell Jackson. Later they moved and became members of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. As a member for more than 40 years, she served the Lord and fellowshipped with her Sunday school class and others.

Wanda was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and a blessing to many. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafts, helping others, church functions, and spending time with her family. Wanda was a kindhearted soul with the ability to forgive, stay strong, hold her head up, and keep giving her all repeatedly. She was a God-fearing woman with a heart of gold. She would help anyone in their time of need, always thinking of others. Wanda and Russell spent many years coaching, teaching, and volunteering at Girls Inc. of Oak Ridge. Above all else, Wanda was a mother. Her daughter was her proudest achievement.

Wanda was preceded in death by parents, Grady & Martha O’Kain; parents-in-law, Woodrow Sr. & Evelyn D. Jackson; brothers-in-law, Woodrow “Woody” Jackson, Jr and William David Jackson; and grandson, Michael Don Juan Rowe.

Survivors include husband of 50 years, John Russell Jackson; daughter, Wendy Michelle Jackson, and fiancé, Heather Renee Heatherly; “adopted” daughter, Clara Michelle Rowe; grandchildren, Christopher DeWayne Rowe, Shahannah Treymya Rowe, Sebastian Alexander Cornelius, and Savannah Ann Cornelius; several great-grandchildren who knew her as “Grandma Jackson”; sisters, Karen and June Moneymaker and family of Greenville, and Carol Ann Hammer and family of Edenton, NC; and sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Oxford Jackson, and family of Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Baptist Church at 130 Providence Road Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Wanda was cremated, as per her wishes. A celebration of her life will be held at 7 pm Monday, November 8, 2021, at Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge with Pastor James Raffety officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wanda O’Kain Jackson please visit our Tribute Store.

