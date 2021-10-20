Victim Named in South Roane County Fatality Wreck

Brad Jones 10 hours ago

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released the name of the man who died in a wreck around 1pm on Tuesday (October 19, 2021) on Decatur Highway, (Hwy 58) south of Kingston. William Lemmond, 71, of Knoxville was killed when his 2016 Ford Focus was struck by a 2018 Tractor Trailer driven by 63-year-old Earl Jenkins of Evansville. According to the report, Lemmond was driving southbound on Decatur Hwy and attempted a left turn on Squaw Valley Road in front of the truck which was traveling northbound. The truck struck the right side of the Ford Focus pushing the vehicle off the right side of the roadway traveling 100 feet until final rest. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. There are no charges pending from this accident.

