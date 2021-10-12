Velma Bane Beckner, Rockwood

Mrs, Velma Bane Beckner, age 90 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. Velma was born May 29, 1931, in Rockwood, TN. She was retired from Burlington Industries where she worked as a payroll clerk for 45 years. Velma was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ for over 70 years. She was also a member of B & PW Club, the Eastern Star #382 of Rockwood, and the Knight of Pythias (Pythian Sisters). She was preceded in death by her Parents; Lee & Ruby Bane, Great Grandchild; Ryne Maddux Montgomery, Sisters; Betty Bane and Leona Bane, Brothers; James & Curtis Bane.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Patti Montgomery (Richard) of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Phillip Beckner of Rockwood, TN.

Grandchildren: Michael Montgomery, Christy B. Dodd, April Montgomery,

Brandi Beckner, Dustin Beckner

14 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Bobby Bane of Harriman, TN.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 15, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Velma Bane Beckner.

