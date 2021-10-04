Vandals and Thieves Strike Harriman Construction Site

The construction site of the Midtown Burger King has been the target of thefts and vandals the past few weeks according to a report in The Roane County News. Close by Aspen Dental, has been the site of repeated thefts and tampering since the project’s start last month. Rich Bell, supervisor with John W. Abbott Construction Company, told the paper he was setting up security cameras on the construction site after receiving a call from Harriman Police regarding an unknown individual attempting to drive one of the large trucks on site.

A report from Harriman Police Officer Jared Underwood details some of the items stolen and their estimated value to include: a Craftsman 3300 PSI 2.4 gallon gas pressure washer worth $426.55, two work lights and tripods worth $250 each, a rolling magnet with handle worth $100, and a latch broken off a utility trailer worth $500. The total estimated value being $1,526.55. If you see anyone around the location after hours of work related stoppage, please contact The Harriman Police Department at the Roane County dispatch (865) 354-8045.

