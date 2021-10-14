Two-Vehicle Crash in Coalfield sends Two to the Hospital; Dump Truck does not Stop

A two-vehicle crash on Hwy 62 near Coalfield Wednesday morning resulted in one injury and the highway shut down for a short period of time. The Tennessee Highway stated that a car and a tractor trailer were involved, after a car driven by Regina Martin, Age 66, from Knoxville, traveling west bound, attempted to pass a dump truck and before getting back in her lane of travel struck the dump truck that was pulling a trailer, and then impacted by a tractor trailer driven by 42-year-old Jody Esco, from Maryville. The report states that the dump truck in question didn’t stop. Esco was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No charges were filed in the crash.

The dump truck continued west and did not stop. No other information pertaining to the dump truck is known at this time.

