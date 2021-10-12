Two-Car Accident on Gallaher Road Sends One to Hospital with Minor Injuries

Monday afternoon just after 3:30pm Kingston Police and an ambulance were sent to the area of Poplar Springs Road and Gallaher Road to a 2-car accident with injuries. Officer Choate of the Kingston Police Department investigated the crash and stated that 73-year-old Donald Mayer of New Jersey driving his custom van, left a parking lot and crossed both southbound lanes he was traveling in, into the northbound lane and struck a Toyota driven by Keith McDaniel of Oak Ridge. Mayer was not injured but McDaniel did go to the Methodist Medical Center to be evaluated. Mayer was charged with Failure to Yield according to the police report.
