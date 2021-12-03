TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT – DAVID WEBB RIVERFRONT PARK SATURDAY OCTOBER 16, 2021 12-3PM

The City of Harriman presents our first ever Touch-a-Truck event! The basic premise is exactly what it sounds like – get a whole bunch of giant trucks and vehicles together and then let kids explore them, sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn, and generally just marvel at all these huge trucks!

Meet your hometown heroes — firemen, police officers, and all the other great men and women that make Roane County a safe and beautiful place to live!! This is FREE fun for the WHOLE family! There will be other activities, games, and food vendors, too!

