TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT – DAVID WEBB RIVERFRONT PARK SATURDAY OCTOBER 16, 2021 12-3PM

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

The City of Harriman presents our first ever Touch-a-Truck event! The basic premise is exactly what it sounds like – get a whole bunch of giant trucks and vehicles together and then let kids explore them, sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn, and generally just marvel at all these huge trucks!

Meet your hometown heroes — firemen, police officers, and all the other great men and women that make Roane County a safe and beautiful place to live!! This is FREE fun for the WHOLE family! There will be other activities, games, and food vendors, too!

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Welcome Fall 2021 with Smokies Service Days

Join a team of park-loving people for weekend ‘work-togethers’ in the great outdoors of Great …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: