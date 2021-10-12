Tommy Pass, Rockwood

Mr. Tommy Pass, age 58, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 16, 1963, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a member of the Calhoun Church of God in Calhoun, Georgia. He was also a member of the Rockwood V.F.W. He was a former Fork Truck Operator at Shaw Industries in Dalton, Georgia. Tommy loved the outdoors and loved to fish and camp, and also enjoyed sports and playing pool. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Pass.

Survivors include:

Wife: Becky Pass of Rockwood, TN

Children: Sheena Brancheau of Rockwood, TN

Stephanie Vance (Bobby) of Rockwood, TN

Isaiah Stricklan of Rockwood, TN

Makalee Barnes of Rockwood, TN

Seth Hensley of Crossville, TN

Ryan Taylor of GA

Grandchildren: Sierra, Savannah, Madelyn, Bella, Braxton, Noah, Jacob, and Paige

Mother: Janie Easter of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: Mike Pass of Rockwood, TN

Rick Pass of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Amber Collins of Harriman, TN

And several Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Other Relatives, and Friends.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 12:00 noon in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Pastor David Sizemore officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses

