Thomas Lloyd Edwards, Rockwood

Thomas Lloyd Edwards, age 74 of Rockwood, passed away on October 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born on January 24, 1947, in Roane County. Tommy was a member of Moran Baptist Church for many years and was very proud to be a Christian. He graduated from Rockwood High School in 1965. At the age of 18, he bravely enlisted in the United States Navy and was assigned to the Marine Corps as a Medic. He proudly served in the Vietnam War, something that changed him forever. After he served his country, he worked as a talented Carpenter and started his own business in skilled remodeling. In his spare time, Tommy enjoyed hunting and fishing especially with his uncles, Donald Lloyd Acres and Larry Calvin Acres.

He was preceded in death by parents, Gordon Lee Edwards and Jean Doris Acres Edwards; brothers, Raymond Paul Edwards, James Gordon Edwards, and David Neal Edwards; sisters, Sandra Faye Edwards and Martha “Marty” Jean Perryman.

Survivors include his daughters, Jeana Carol Edwards and Debra Carroll; son, David Edwards; brother, William “Billy” Franklin Edwards; sisters, Carolyn Lane Edwards and Brenda Lee Edwards; and special friend, Phillip Perryman.

Services will be held on his mother’s birthday who was born on October 22, 1928. Visitation: 12-2 pm October 22, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service: 2 pm then laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Weaver officiating.

