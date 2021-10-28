Terry (Punkin) Lee Cleveland, 68

Mr. Terry (Punkin) Lee Cleveland took a flight home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was born a twin on January 19, 1953, to the union of John Henry Cleveland and Margie Martin Cleveland Johnson. Terry graduated from Spingarn High School in Washington, D.C. in 1973. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1974, in which he proudly served. He was employed by Total Security Services on Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C., and was certified as a Security Sharpshooter by the National Rifle Association of America in September of 1979. He worked for Wackenhut Corporation and as a Guard at Georgetown University. Terry was employed by Eccles Security in Suitland, Maryland, until 1981. Upon his return to Harriman, he met and married the love of his life, Glenda, which blossomed into a union of 34 incredible years. He was also hired by Martin Marietta Energy System as a Security Inspector in the Security Patrol. From 2003 to 2018, he was employed by ETE Engineering, Inc.Known by many for his friendliness, “Punkin” as he was affectionately called, was a very hard-working man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed life, loved his family and friends, and was passionate about good music. He was a member of Anointed Praise and Worship Church, and in 2018, reconnected with his home church, New Century United Methodist Church. He loved to sing in the church choirs.

Terry was preceded in death by his loving parents, John Henry Cleveland and Margie Lee Johnson.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Glenda Cleveland, Daughter, Tavi Beard, Son, Kellen Cleveland, and Granddaughter, Keeley Cleveland; Siblings: Bronce (Pam) Cleveland of Harriman, TN; twin brother, Perry (Loretta) Cleveland of Harriman, TN; Johnny (Connie) Cleveland of Louisville, TN; Sharon (Donovan) Malcolm of Riverview, FL, and Tracie (Leon) Cleveland of Fayetteville, NC; Father-in-Law, Stuart (Deidre) Siler of Rockwood, TN, and Mother-in-Law, Jessie Mae Hughes of Harriman, TN; Brothers-in-Law: JW (Cheese) Hughes of Knoxville, TN; Dexter (Rachelle) Hughes of Clermont, FL; Greg Carney of Knoxville, TN, and Donald (Tre) Hughes of Suffolk, VA; Sister-in-Law: Karen (Ray) Heard of Adelanto, CA; Uncle, Curtis Cleveland of Cleveland, OH, and Aunt, Maxine Martin of Harriman, TN; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, from 11:00-1:00 at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Rev. Gary Atwater officiating. Graveside and Interment service will follow in the Roane memorial gardens in Rockwood. Military honors will be presented by the US Air Force Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Terry Lee Cleveland.

