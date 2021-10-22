Terri Lynn Miller, Oakdale

Mrs. Terri Lynn Miller, age 51 of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on September 28th, 1970, in Corsicana, TX. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved her family and enjoyed spending her time helping raise them and supporting them in any way they needed. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Cecil and Mary Burney; Mother: Vonda Black; Aunt: Sandra Swicegood; and uncle: David Usrey. She is survived by:

Husband of 33 years: Richard Miller

Son: Richard Wayne Miller Jr. (Kristin)

Grandchildren: Mya Snell

Charlotte Miller

Father: William Black

Brother: Larry Ray Price (Teresa)

Sisters: Brandi Snell (Michael)

Lori Bruschi

And numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Robert Rogers officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Terri Lynn Miller.

