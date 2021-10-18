Shooting in Lancing Overnight

Brad Jones 11 hours ago Featured, News 2 Comments 19 Views

UPDATE: There were three occupants in a vehicle that went to a residence on T. Cooper Road in Lancing. An altercation took place and gun shots were exchanged. Two of the Three occupants were struck by .410 shotgun pellets. Both drove themselves to the hospital. The occupant that was struck in the head was transported from Roane Medical Center to the University of Tennessee with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from UT.

The shooting was a result of a domestic situation where a wife had left her husband and was with the new boyfriend. It is unknown at this time who shot first as this is still under investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Potter did say Charges are pending, but did not mention what charges or names involved.

Original Story:

A Shootout was reported in the Lancing area around midnight. Possibly one man struck in back of the neck/throat/face area with a .410 shotgun blast. Shots from a .40 caliber handgun was returned. That person was struck in the arm also by the .410. The house was hit by several rounds. Morgan County Sheriff’s Department was looking for a small white car with hatchback, at least 2 on board armed and dangerous, possibly headed to a hospital to be treated.

One person was taken to Roane Medical Center with a gun shot to the face area by the person hit in the arm. That person was then going toward Oliver Springs when he was pulled over by the OSPD and held for questioning by Morgan County. He later was allowed to go to the hospital for treatment.

We’re waiting on a return call from Sheriff Wayne Potter to get a statement and to see if any charges will be placed on any of the people involved in the shootout.

We will update this story when more information is available. This report has been pieced together by scanner reports and some information from the OSPD.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Notice of Special Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Roane County Emergency Communications District of Roane County, Tennessee

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Roane County Emergency …

2 comments

  1. Aaliyah s.
    October 18, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Well seeing as though none of this info is correct… yeah id definitely say yall need to update it. Try “man was shot by wifes lover in the back of the head”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: