Shooting in Lancing Overnight

UPDATE: There were three occupants in a vehicle that went to a residence on T. Cooper Road in Lancing. An altercation took place and gun shots were exchanged. Two of the Three occupants were struck by .410 shotgun pellets. Both drove themselves to the hospital. The occupant that was struck in the head was transported from Roane Medical Center to the University of Tennessee with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from UT.

The shooting was a result of a domestic situation where a wife had left her husband and was with the new boyfriend. It is unknown at this time who shot first as this is still under investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Potter did say Charges are pending, but did not mention what charges or names involved.

Original Story:

A Shootout was reported in the Lancing area around midnight. Possibly one man struck in back of the neck/throat/face area with a .410 shotgun blast. Shots from a .40 caliber handgun was returned. That person was struck in the arm also by the .410. The house was hit by several rounds. Morgan County Sheriff’s Department was looking for a small white car with hatchback, at least 2 on board armed and dangerous, possibly headed to a hospital to be treated.

One person was taken to Roane Medical Center with a gun shot to the face area by the person hit in the arm. That person was then going toward Oliver Springs when he was pulled over by the OSPD and held for questioning by Morgan County. He later was allowed to go to the hospital for treatment.

We’re waiting on a return call from Sheriff Wayne Potter to get a statement and to see if any charges will be placed on any of the people involved in the shootout.

We will update this story when more information is available. This report has been pieced together by scanner reports and some information from the OSPD.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

