Sherry Smith, Crossville

Mrs. Sherry Smith, age 54, of Crossville, passed away September 29, 2021, at home. She enjoyed raising dogs and spending time with her grandbabies.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents: HC & Dorothy Gouge.

She is survived by her husband: Darrell Smith.

Son & daughter-in-law: Ricky & Kala Barry.

Daughter: Amanda Barry.

Two stepsons: Brian Smith and Kevin Smith.

Mother: Judy Orbesen.

Two sisters: Angela Orbesen and Robyn Orbesen.

Nine grandchildren: Brenleigh, Bayleigh, and Isaiah Barry, Justin, Kyle, Brianna, Bradley, Lucas, and Carlie Smith.

Many great-grandchildren.

Mother-in-law: Wilma Helton.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will meet Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman at 1:00 PM for graveside services with Bro. Phil Merrill officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Smith family.

