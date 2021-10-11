Sheena Mae Bunch, Oak Ridge

Sheena Mae Bunch, age 70 of Oak Ridge passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was retired from Redkap Industries and enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She also loved crocheting and quilting. She was an excellent seamstress. She dearly loved animals and especially her furbabies, Gretchen and Max.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Frankie Crabtree;

Husband, McKinnley Bunch, and brother, Ricky Crabtree.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashiya Crabtree;

Sisters, Phyllis (Teddy) Basler of Coalfield and Deborah Phillips of Knoxville;

Brother, Rockford (Rocky) Crabtree of Oak Ridge;

Special Niece and Nephew, Rhianna Crabtree and Rocky Crabtree, Jr.;

Special Great- Niece, Aiyana Crabtree;

Grandchildren, Samantha, and James Hughes;

Her furbabies, Gretchen and Max;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members, and good friends.

No services are being planned.

