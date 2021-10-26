Sharon Gayle Holder, 76

Sharon Gayle Holder, age 76, passed away peacefully, October 23, 2021, after a brief illness. She is now in glory with her Lord, Jesus Christ. Sherri was born, April 28, 1945, in Huntington, WV, where she lived until moving to Oak Ridge during her junior high school years. Sherri was a 1963 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She then attended the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, where she met her husband of 56 years, James L. Holder. Sherri was a loving person. She loved people and will be greatly missed. She was previously a member of both Covenant Presbyterian Church and Kern Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.

Sherri was preceded in death by parents, Herman & Eleanor James.

She is survived by husband, James L. Holder of Oak Ridge; sons, Mark B. Holder and wife, Carrie, and Matthew L. Holder, both of Knoxville; and grandsons, Harrison B. Holder of Nashville and Grant W. Holder of Knoxville.

She was loved by extended family in West Virginia and Chattanooga and by special friends in Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Sherri Holder to First United Methodist Church (Recovery Ministry), 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The Family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, November 1, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM with the Rev. Larry Moore officiating.

A private interment at Anderson Memorial Gardens will follow at a later date. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

