Ruby Powers, 94, Clinton

Ruby Powers age 94 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge.  She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and loved working in her lily garden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Nora Elliott; husband, Jim Powers; sons, Roger Powers & Robert Powers; 2 grandsons, Tim & Marcus Powers.

She is survived by sons, Wayne Powers & wife Martha of Clinton and Herbert Powers & wife Nan of IN, Dewayne Powers & wife Barb of IN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, & great-great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Diversicare of Oak Ridge for the loving care given to Ruby.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside service will be at 11:00 am Wednesday at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

