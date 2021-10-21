RSCC VOLLEYBALL WINS CONFERENCE TITLE

Brad Jones 25 mins ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

HARRIMAN, Tenn. – It came down to the last game of the regular season for the Roane State Raiders volleyball team to become the 2021 TCCAA regular season champion.

In only the program’s second season, the Raiders achieved the unexpected with a come-from-behind, five-set win over five-time defending champion Walters St. (19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16 and 16-14). By winning the regular season crown, the Raiders earned the top seed in the upcoming NJCAA Region VII tournament, Oct. 29 and 30, which will be played at Walters St. in Morristown, Tenn.

Led by freshman Mattie Arnett’s 32 kills on 61 attempts, Roane State came back from a 2-1 deficit in what was certainly the program’s most hard fought and exciting match.

After the contest, head coach Steve Dallman said, “Those kids… those kids deserved it. They worked their butts off and they gave us everything they had.”

Walters St. scored first and won a hotly contested first set, 25-19. The frame was a see-saw affair that included ten ties and five lead changes. Leading 21-20, the Senators rattled off four unanswered points down the stretch to take the win.

In the second set, Roane State jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Walters battled back to a 13-7 lead. The Raiders then went on a 9-2 run to reclaim the advantage, 17-15.

The Senators made it interesting by twice more regaining the lead before the Raiders scored three in a row and led 22-20 before ultimately finishing off the visitors, 25-22.

The third set was another back-and-forth affair. With the set tied 21-21, the Senators scored four unanswered to win the frame and take a 2-1 lead in the best of five match.

With their backs against the wall in the fourth, Roane State dug down deep and found a way to win.

When the score was tied at seven, the Raiders went on an 8-3 run and took a 15-10 lead.

However, Walters St. was not going to go without a fight.

The Senators pulled to within three, 17-14, before the Raiders – behind the service of freshman Madison Boyd – scored four unanswered to extend the lead to 23-14.

The Senators cut the deficit to seven, 23-16, before the Raiders secured the game by breaking the Walters serve and then winning on a blazing Arnett kill.

With the conference championship on the line, the winner-take-all fifth set featured no less than nine ties. With the score knotted at 14, the Raiders broke the Senators service to take a 15-14 lead.

With Boyd once again serving at match point, the Raiders won on – fittingly – another kill for Arnett and became the TCCAA regular season champions.

Since Walters St. began their volleyball program in 2016, they had not lost a conference match until the Raiders beat them on their home court on Sept. 7. Later, the Senators would exact some revenge by shutting out the Raiders in Harriman on Sept. 23.

Both teams were riding six-game winning streaks as they battled in their third meeting of the season tonight.

Dallman commented, “It truly was a team effort. They definitely shut their middles down. Maddie Taylor definitely made a big difference but everybody played as good as they possibly can play and I’m just so proud of all them.”

In addition to Arnett’s 32 kills, last year’s freshman of the year Sydney Smith added 15.

Raiders’ freshman Katharine Roberts tallied a school record 61 assists on the night while four Raiders had double-figure digs, including sophomores Taryn Lane and Sydney Smith who had 23 and 22, respectively.

On the night that featured the team’s biggest victory to date, it also highlighted six players who participated in their final home games as Roane State Raiders. Sophomores Abbie Stinnett, Emily Evans, Sally Spangler, Maddy Taylor, Sydney Smith and Taryn Lane were all honored in a pre-game ceremony.

The Raiders volleyball program began in 2020, but due to COVID precautions, the season was postponed until early 2021. In their truncated, inaugural season, the Raiders finished 5-8 overall and ended conference play in second place.

With the win tonight, the Raiders improved to 16-4 on the season (7-2 in conference) as well as earning the top seed in the NJCAA Region VII tournament. They will face fourth seeded Cleveland St. on Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. at Walters St. in Morristown, Tenn.

Dallman said, “We just have to stay focused because… we just cannot expect to walk through anybody. We have to be ready every single match from here on.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

An Overturned Truck Slowed Travel On Hwy 27 Today

Photo by Dudley Evans Rockwood Police and Fire responded to a rollover truck on Hwy …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: