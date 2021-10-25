Roy Oliver Johnson, Clinton

Roy Oliver Johnson age 93 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. He was born September 3, 1928, in Limestone County, Alabama to the late Tommy Hill and Francis Angeline Johnson. Roy was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country in the Korean Conflict and a member of Clinton First Baptist Church. For many years Roy was the Principal in several schools in Anderson County where he was an inspiration for a generation of children. His family always came first and he loved being surrounded by them. Roy also loved traveling, seeing new scenery, and noting how much the landscape has changed over the years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Roselle Brannon Johnson; brothers, Pleas Johnson and J.T. Johnson; sisters, Ester Laxton and Flora B. Cadman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Hazel C. Johnson; son, Roy Steven Johnson & wife Kandace; grandchildren, Riley Johnson & Sadie Johnson; step-grandchildren, Brit Allen & Alex Allen; 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Wee Ministry, c/o First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717 or Powell United Methodist Church Child Care, 323 W. Emory Road, Powell, TN 37849. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

