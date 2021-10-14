Rotary Club’s Street Painting Festival returns to Oak Ridge with historic theme

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

An important local step in integration is the theme of this year’s Street Painting Festival in Oak Ridge: “Honoring Scarboro 85.”

Sponsored by the Noon Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, this long-standing tradition will attract artists and onlookers from around the area. It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 16, in Historic Jackson Square – the centerpiece of the once Secret City. A rain date of October 17 has been set in case of bad weather.

Proceeds from the event, which has been held since 1999, provide scholarship funds for full-time or part-time Roane State Community College students from Anderson County.

Nearly $300,000 in scholarships issued by the nonprofit Roane State Foundation have been provided to students since the start of the festival. In just the last 10 years, at least 75 students have been helped by these scholarships.

The “Honoring Scarboro 85” theme recognizes the first Black students from the former Scarboro School who integrated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High on September 6, 1955.

Artists that create chalk art clearly inspired by the “Honoring Scarboro 85” theme will have a chance to win a $25 bonus prize.

Cash prizes will be awarded to participants. “Best of Show” wins $300 while the “People’s Choice Award” will receive $200. Other prizes for each category are $75 for first place, $25 for second, and $15 for third.

Free chalk and supplies will be provided. Artists can begin their creations at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Craft and food vendors will be on hand, as well as musical groups.

Sponsors buy a sidewalk square for the artists to use in exhibiting their creativity. Sponsorship levels range from $5,000 for Platinum down to $100 for Individual, but any amount is welcomed.

Sponsorships can be made online at roanestate.edu/streetpainting. Checks can be mailed to Roane State Foundation at 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748. Please note on the checks that the contributions are for the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival.

Roane State officials said other Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs have also supported the festival in previous years.

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) corporation governed by an independent board of directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. For more information, visit roanestate.edu/foundation or email [email protected].

STREET-PAINTINGDownload

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Ex-ORPD, KPD Officer Indicted on Sex Charges

A former officer with both the Oak Ridge and Knoxville Police Departments was recently indicted …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: