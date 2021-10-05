Rotary Clubs of Roane County Band Festival Held Last Night

The annual Roane County band festival sponsored by the Rockwood, Kingston and Harriman Rotary Clubs was held Monday on Civitan Field at Tom Pemberton Stadium in Rockwood. Admission was cans of food which were donated to the local food pantries or cash donations to be divided equally to five high school bands. All 5 Roane County School Bands were there and displayed their musical talents for those in attendance, about 200 (not including band members) as they displayed their fine musical favorites with each having their own theme for the 4 songs they

selected.

More than a pickup truck bed of food was donated and gathered at the Band Festival, and several hundreds of dollars were raised for the 5 bands to split. The band festival was rained out at Oliver Springs in 2019 and canceled in 2020 due to covid issues, so it was great to get it back on the field this year. From all 3 Rotary Clubs thanks for all who came out and supported the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

