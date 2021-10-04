Rotary Clubs Band Festival this evening at Rockwood’s Civitan Field

The annual Roane County band festival sponsored by the Rockwood, Kingston and Harriman Rotary Clubs is this evening Monday, October 4th, on Civitan Field at Tom Pemberton Stadium. Admission will be cans of food to be donated to the local food pantries or cash donations to be divided equally to five high school bands. Gates will open at 6 p.m. The band festival was rained out at Oliver Springs in 2019 and canceled in 2020 due to covid issues. The rain date is Monday, Oct. 18.
Tags Band festival Civitan Field donations Harriman kingston Roane County Rockwood Rotary Club
Check Also
Planning Commission, Solid Waste board looking to fill vacancies; apply by Nov. 5th
CLINTON – Applications are being accepted to fill vacancies on the Anderson County Regional Planning …