Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Trout, Lancing

Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Trout, age 74 of Lancing, TN passed away suddenly at his home in Lancing early Saturday morning, October 2, 2021. He was born in Harriman, TN to J.C. & June Trout on August 16, 1947.

Ronnie was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg. It was at the First Baptist Church in Wartburg where he gave his heart and life to the Lord at an early age of 7. Those that knew him knew he loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, teaching, and coaching football. Ronnie loved and enjoyed spending time with the kids.

Ronnie retired as an Iron worker, Local 384. He loved being able to travel all over the United States making a living for his family that he loved so much. He also retired from Central High School as a teacher, also a Welder Instructor at the Vocational School in Morgan County for many years.

He is preceded in death by his father, J.C. Trout; brother-in-law, Junior Bowling.

Ronnie is survived by his beautiful bride of 55 years, Della (Hines) Trout; son, Doug and wife, Michelle (Shannon) Trout; grandson whom he loved and thought the world of, Tyler and wife Amanda (Hutchison) Trout; 2 great-grandchildren that he enjoyed so much, Aubrie & Colt Trout; mother, June Trout; siblings, Darrell & Joni Trout, Denise Trout Bowlin, Darlene & Mark Kilby and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Paul Frick and Bro. Tyler Trout officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Liberty Church Cemetery building fund.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Trout.

