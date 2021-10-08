Ronald Edward Duncan “Ronnie”, Rockwood

Ronald Edward Duncan “Ronnie” of Rockwood, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Ronnie was born in Rockwood, Tennessee on January 8, 1969. Ronnie was a graduate of Rockwood High School, class of 1987. He worked for the Roane County Highway Department and retired from Wal-Mart Tire Center. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, camping, and visiting flea markets throughout the area of East TN. Ronnie was of Baptist Faith.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy Duncan Blank of Rockwood, His father and stepmother, Ronald and Lea Duncan of Harriman, Sisters, Kay Duncan Spakes of Knoxville, Angelia Duncan Cox husband Michael of Pine Orchard, Samara Duncan of Oak Ridge, and one Brother, Luke Duncan & Courtney of Knoxville. His three children, Jennifer Gilmore Duncan Davis husband Thomas Davis of Corbin, KY, Emily Parris Duncan Bush husband Matthew Bush of Kingston, Logan Edward Duncan of Rockwood. He also had three beautiful grandchildren, Berlan Bush, Harlan Bush, and Hazard Bush, from Kingston.

Preceded in death by his Stepfather, Johnnie Blank of Rockwood, Grandmother, Carrie Cisson Hackler of Rockwood, Grandmother, Callie Laws of Harriman, Grandfather Edward Hackler of Rockwood, and Grandfather, Houston Duncan of Rockwood. He had a whole host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and many cousins that he loved dearly.

Burial and graveside services will be Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. The Reverend Charles Johnson will be officiating. All family and friends are invited to attend Ronnie’s final resting place. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Duncan Family.

